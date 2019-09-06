Pune: Events held to celebrate Teachers’ Day in city

To inspire confidence in teachers, stakeholders at all levels have to be involved, from officials to public representatives and social representatives; only then can real change be brought about, said Dr Prakash Salavi, director general, Indian Institute of Education (IIE) in Kothrud.

He was speaking at a memorial lecture on ‘Educational pathways and social development reforms of veteran educationist J P Naik’, on Teachers’ Day on September 5, at IIE. The lecture was delivered by Dr Ram G Takwale, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

On Naik’s contribution to India’s educational development, Salavi said, “J P Naik, the founder of IIE, had the single largest influence in institutionalising educational reforms and his ideas were tested with much success at the grassroots level. In our country, everyone cannot afford a private education, so it’s our responsibility to ensure every child has the basic skillset to progress in life.”

Meanwhile, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), Viman Nagar, organised its fourth ‘Teachers’ Day Awards’, where teachers from various schools and colleges of Pune were felicitated with the ‘Award for Excellence in Education’ along with a certificate for their contribution in imparting knowledge.

Participants who attended the lecture said the event began with an idea to encourage conversation around the various ways teachers challenge us beyond the norms. In college, we realise just how much we have been guided by our primary and secondary school teachers and how big their role is in moulding us to choose a career path, whatever it may be, said a person who spoke at the event.