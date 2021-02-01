This week in Pune: What to do, see, where to be

Travel company, Journeys, has organised a trip to this region where lives of humans and animals hang in a delicate balance.

Here is a quick list of things you can do in Pune this coming week.

Ready to Read

Want a couple of books and then another? Pagdandi bookstore, in collaboration with Walking Bookfairs, is holding a 2+1 sale on all books, till stocks last, which means that, if you purchase two books, you can take another free. One of Pune’s most vibrant bookstores, Pagdandi has a range, from children’s literature to graphic novels for adults, from classics to new titles. Begins February 2 11 .30 am. Address: Shop No. 6, Regent Plaza Mall, Baner – Pashan Link Rd.

Puppet Rules

A performance, titled Tholu Bommalata, brings the traditional shadow theater tradition of Andhra Pradesh to an online performance. Tholu Bommalata refer to puppets created from goat and sheep skin and designed and painted by artisans. They appear on stage, behind a white curtain, and the audience can only view the coloured shadows, but not the actual puppets, by means of a light source. In the performance, painting, music, dance, engraving, acting and narrative storytelling come together in a riveting entertainer. On BookMyShow on February 1 onward. Charges: Rs 199. Click on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/tholu-bommalata/ET00305431

Gimme Red

The strawberries are in bloom in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. The Western Routes has organised a strawberry-picking and tasting experience in Panchgani, where you can get tips on growing strawberries, storing them and the right way to pluck the fruit. On February 6, from 6.30 am. Charges: Rs 2,000 per person; Rs 1,800 per child (among others). Contact: 9405591758, 9011040773

Design Fair

The art of decoupage involves decorating an object by pasting paper cutouts and other decorative elements besides painting. Studio Arizona is holding a Glass Bottle Decoupage Workshop with all C0VID-19 safety protocols in place. There are also online classes. On February 2 and 3. Entry: Rs.1000; Online Class are for Rs.700. Contact on Whatsapp: 9822254472

Tiger Country

The Sunderbans is famous for the legendary amphibian Royal Bengal Tigers and the largest mangrove forests and delta in the world. Travel company, Journeys, has organised a trip to this region where lives of humans and animals hang in a delicate balance. From February 4 to 7. Entry; RS 27,200 per person. Contact: https://yourjourneys.co.in/journey/SunderbansJourneysfeb21