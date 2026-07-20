When Sonam Wangchuk stood up for Pune’s environmental causes

In 2024, when Sonam Wangchuk went on a 21-day fast in the sub-freezing temperatures of Leh to demand constitutional and environmental safeguards for Ladakh, a movement was born in Pune. The Friends of Ladakh (FoL), a citizen-led collective, supported Wangchuk by fasting for a day. Santosh Lalwani, an engineer and environmentalist, decided to take the protest further. He continued to fast as long as Wangchuk did. For 10 more days, Lalwani lived on water. Lalwani works with the environment of Pune, and Wangchuk’s battle resonated with him.

On Monday, as thousands of protesters challenged Delhi’s seats of power, Lalwani was among them. “There is a huge gathering here, thousands and thousands and thousands. There are students, middle-aged people, old people. The sentiments are strong. The common citizen, which has been suppressed by the government in terms of education and the environment, wants to be heard. They want the government to listen, and they can’t be ignored,” said Lalwani.

“When an educationist, innovator and environmentalist is saying something, we should support him. He is talking about the future of the children of India,” he added.