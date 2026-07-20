When Sonam Wangchuk stood up for Pune’s environmental causes

In 2024, when Sonam Wangchuk went on a 21-day fast in the sub-freezing temperatures of Leh to demand constitutional and environmental safeguards for Ladakh, a movement was born in Pune. The Friends of Ladakh (FoL), a citizen-led collective, supported Wangchuk by fasting for a day. Santosh Lalwani, an engineer and environmentalist, decided to take the […]

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJul 20, 2026 06:42 PM IST
Gitanjali J Angmo (right) had sought urgent hearing to shift Sonam Wangchuk (left) to a private hospital. (Photo: Amit Mehra)Gitanjali J Angmo (right) had sought urgent hearing to shift Sonam Wangchuk (left) to a private hospital. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)
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In 2024, when Sonam Wangchuk went on a 21-day fast in the sub-freezing temperatures of Leh to demand constitutional and environmental safeguards for Ladakh, a movement was born in Pune. The Friends of Ladakh (FoL), a citizen-led collective, supported Wangchuk by fasting for a day. Santosh Lalwani, an engineer and environmentalist, decided to take the protest further. He continued to fast as long as Wangchuk did. For 10 more days, Lalwani lived on water. Lalwani works with the environment of Pune, and Wangchuk’s battle resonated with him.

Also Read | The journey of Sonam Wangchuk, the activist: Education to ecology to politics

On Monday, as thousands of protesters challenged Delhi’s seats of power, Lalwani was among them. “There is a huge gathering here, thousands and thousands and thousands. There are students, middle-aged people, old people. The sentiments are strong. The common citizen, which has been suppressed by the government in terms of education and the environment, wants to be heard. They want the government to listen, and they can’t be ignored,” said Lalwani.
“When an educationist, innovator and environmentalist is saying something, we should support him. He is talking about the future of the children of India,” he added.

Over the last two years, Pune has cemented its relationship with Wangchuk over shared concerns. When the activist proceeded on the “Delhi Chalo Padyatra” in September 2024 to place his demands for Ladakh directly before the Centre, several people from Pune had travelled to Delhi to express their solidarity. Wangchuk and more than 100 marchers were detained by Delhi Police at the border on September 30.

On February 9, 2025, Pune saw one its biggest protests for the environment. A march was organised by the Pune River Revival and Jeevitnadi-The Living River Foundation to spread awareness and agitate against the Riverfront Development Project (RFD). As people gathered from across the city to the Ramnadi-Mula confluence in Baner, they were accompanied by Wangchuk.

“I am here to thank the people of Pune. They care about the river and the trees. They also raised their voices when I was protesting for Ladakh. I have come to support and draw inspiration from their efforts to protect their environment,” Wangchuk had said during the protest. That morning, Wangchuk had addressed the public at the Gokhale Institute, urging them to live simply so that tribal people all over the mountains can simply live.

Also Read | No private hospital transfer for Sonam Wangchuk as court upholds forcible removal

Exactly a month later, on March 9, Wangchuk was back in Pune, this time at the invitation of Dr Kumar Saptarshi, the senior socialist leader, former MLA and founder-president of Yukrand, who passed away a few days ago. There was a five-day Gandhi Vichar Sahitya Sammelan organised by Gandhi Bhavan and Wangchuk was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Wangchuk visited Pune twice in 2025, first – before his arrest under the National Security Act on September 26, and the second time – after his release. The last time was less than two months ago for a rally of the Cockroach Janata Party.

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“Wangchuk is a person with a high ethical standard. He feels strongly about the need for educational reforms in the country. We need a voice to protect the future generations and the environment. Since Wangchuk has become the voice of conscience, we have to show our solidarity,” Lalwani said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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