Pune: Environmentalists write to central, state pollution boards against use of Glyphosate in water bodies

Environmentalists and activists from the city raised an alarm over the use of Glyphosate for checking the growth of water hyacinth in waterbodies and urged the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ban the use citing its dangerous impact on human health and aquatic life.

“A toxic weedicide called Glyphosate is making inroads into our rivers and lakes. Glyphosate is used to control water hyacinth. However, the actual reason for proliferation of water hyacinth is the unregulated discharge of raw sewage into our rivers,” said environmentalists representing over a dozen NGOs in a joint communication to CPCB and MPCB.

The NGOs included Area Sabha Association of Pune, Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum, Fridays For Future Pune, Aundh Vikas Mandal, Jal Biradari, Punarbharan Foundation, Mission Groundwater, SagarSeva, Pashan Area Sabha, Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan, JeevitNadi, Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti and Ecological Society.

The communication requested pollution control boards to send a Special Inquiry Team to look into this matter. “Also kindly issue notifications and circulars directing the Municipal Commissioners in Maharashtra to ensure that all Municipal Officials are made aware of the strict compliance required to control water hyacinth only by non-herbicide management options,” they said.

The environmentalists said Glyphosate has been linked to probable carcinogenicity, endocrine disruption, kidney and liver damage, reproductive health problems and neurological effects. “While there is a threat on the health front for humans, it also poses a greater threat to aquatic life and our river ecosystem. The continuous use of Glyphosate also means that the groundwater quality will be at risk and this damage could be irreversible,” they said.

“Authorities are turning a blind eye to the growing problem of Glyphosate and proposing it to be sprayed directly in rivers and lakes,” they said, adding, it is high time to open our eyes to the potential threat.