Pune environment report 2018: 100 ‘good’ days as per AQI, drop in purchase of private vehicles

The Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2018 shows that there were only 100 “good” days in the city, according to the air quality index (AQI). However, the city saw a drop in the purchase of new private vehicles and an increase of vehicles under the category of hired public transport.

On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) tabled the annual ESR at its general body meeting. The report stated that there was a drop in the purchase of new private vehicles for the first time since 2012 while a rise in the purchase of vehicles for hired public transport.

According to the report, the air quality of the city was poor on two days while it was satisfactory for maximum days in the previous year.

In ESR 2018, the civic administration, on the basis of data provided by Indian Institute of Tropical Management (IITM), stated that the air quality was “very poor” on November 8, 2018, and “poor” on January 30, 2018.

“The very poor air quality in reference to PM2.5 was reported a day after Diwali on November 8 while on January 30, it must be due to low temperature in the winter,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of the PMC.

The AQI for PM2.5 was “satisfactory” for 168 days, “good” for 103 days and “moderate” for 92 days. The AQI with reference to PM10 was “satisfactory” for 157 days, “moderate” for 108 days and “good” for 100 days.

The maximum amount of PM2.5 was reported in Katraj in January and February 2018.

The concentration of nitrogen oxide was reported to be maximum in Lohegaon. It was above the normal standard in Lohegaon in February, March, April, May, June and September while high in Shivajinagar in October, November and December.

The concentration of ozone, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide was well below the standard level.

The report also states that the use of CNG (compressed natural gas) for vehicles has increased in the last few years and there is a need of more CNG stations in the city, along with encouraging residents to use CNG vehicles.

The PMC has also introduced e-buses to the fleet of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

The total population of vehicles in the city was 36.27 lakh by March 2018, which increased to 38.88 lakh by the end of March 2019, according to the Regional Traffic Office.

This is double the vehicles 10 years ago despite a drop in the addition of new vehicles by 28,500.

A total of 2.61 lakh new vehicles were registered in the previous financial year of 2018-19 as compared to 2.89 lakh vehicles in 2017-18.

The number of new two-wheelers registered in 2018-19 are 2.05 lakh, which was 1.76 lakh in 2017-18. Similarly, the number of new cars registered in 2018-19 saw a drop to 47,617 from 56,401 in 2017-18.

New vehicles in public transport category increased from 99,019 in 2017-18 to 1.23 lakh in 2018-19. There was an increase in the number of autorickshaws as compared to last year. In 2016-17, the total number of autorickshaws was 45,004, which increased to 53,227 in 2017-18 and has reached 69,271 in 2018-19.

The registration of taxi cabs has increased the most. The total strength was 10,076 in 2016-17 and has increased by three-and-a-half times to 35,076 in 2018-19.

“This is an indication that residents prefer hired public transport over using or owning their own vehicle,” Dighe said.

The use of public transport for long distances also increased. A total of 7.81 crore residents travelled by the rail in 2018-19 as against 7.77 crore in 2017-18.

The increase in number of passengers taking flights continued in 2018-19. A total of 88.82 lakh passengers took domestic flights in 2018-19 as compared to 79.59 lakh in 2017-18.

The number of domestic flights also increased from 53,705 in 2017-18 to 57,362 in 2018-19. The number of international flights from the city reduced to 2,132 in 2018-19 from 2,316 in 2017-18, which also resulted in a drop in passengers from 2.73 lakh to 2.51 lakh.

However, the number of passengers for state transport continued to reduce like in the last few years. A total of 10.23 crore passengers used the state transport bus service for commuting within the state in 2018-19, which was 10.68 crore in 2017-18.