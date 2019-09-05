Pune: Environment awareness centre marks one year with events on wildlife, art

By Sadaf Inamdar

Rupa Rahul Bajaj Centre for Environment and Art, an initiative by the Bajaj Group to raise awareness about pressing environmental concerns, will celebrate its first anniversary on September 7.

The day will include events such as “All About Butterflies”, “Peacocks and People” and “Live Landscape Painting Demonstration”. Over 100 children will attend these events in three batches.

The organisation has held multiple events in the past year, such as “Tree Walk”, Charcoal Painting” and eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshops.

The centre, located in Empress Garden, houses a hall designed to showcase exhibits on nature, as well as a library, a laboratory, multipurpose rooms for activities and an interactive space for discussions and lectures. It also regularly holds activities to promote local youth engagement at different levels, combining art with environmental issues to deliver them in an accessible manner.

The centre has collaborations with many schools in the vicinity, as well as tie-ups with industries. “Our primary purpose is to spread awareness about the environment among the youth,” said D V Mavadikar, who is associated with the organisation, “so that with the right tools, they can become innovators. Their engagement with the environment is an ongoing process, so we hold several events to ensure that at a local level, children can identify and connect with nature. Mixing art with the environment…is simple to comprehend. Our facilities are free of cost and can be visited by anyone who is interested.”

Advocate Lolita Kewalramani, a member of the organisation, said, “For the next year, we are planning on more activities centered around environment and art, such as promoting biodiversity and tree plantation.”