Pune: English, Maths teachers receive awards for exceptional teaching

The KUL Foundation has awarded Maruti Dasgude and Aamir Hamja Shaikh for their exceptional teaching abilities at a ceremony recently. Dasgude, who teaches English at Genba Sopanrao Moze School, Yerawada, received the Upakramshil Shikshak Award, while Shaikh, who teaches Mathematics at Shri Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya, Alandi, was honoured with the Satvasheel Shikshak Award.

“Teaching English at a Marathi medium school has its challenges…,” said Dasgude, who teaches eighth, ninth and tenth grade students. “Before the class, I give them topics, on which they are required to talk for five minutes,” he added. Students of the school also take part in elocution, dialogue, debate and conversation competitions to strengthen their English skills.

“To keep them on track, I encourage them to read the newspaper everyday as well as listen to the radio news for pronunciation. I have also written plays for the students to enact on various topics,” he said.

Shaikh, who teaches Mathematics to students in the age group of 13 to 16, said, “I take mathematical concepts and create activities through which they can be taught to students.” He added, “Theoretical proofs for theorems are available everywhere but the practical proofs are much more effective.” Shaikh builds physical models for his students so that they can thoroughly understand Mathematical concepts.

On the occasion, KUL also launched a pilot initiative, titled Entrepreneurship Development Programme, with an aim to encourage underprivileged youth to come up with creative and workable business ideas and to nurture their entrepreneurial spirit by providing expert guidance and resources.

The foundation, under its pilot programme ‘Entrepreneurship for the country’, aims to transform 100 underprivileged youth into successful entrepreneurs in next two years. The foundation will rollout the programme in Pune, Nigdi, Kolhapur and Aurangabad soon and will select 20 to 25 youths at each centre and give them initial training for three months.