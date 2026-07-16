Tiny change from .com to .cam in email costs Pune firm Rs 10L

The complainant had been in communication with an e-mail address with the domain extension ".com" regarding supplies. (Image generated using AI)

A miniscule change at the end of an email address from “.com” to “.cam” cost a Pune engineering company Rs 10 lakh. In a classic man-in-the-middle cyber attack, fraudsters impersonated the firm’s Chinese supplier using an email address that was identical, except for the domain extension, convincing company officials to transfer the payment to a Dubai bank account.

A First Information Report was registered at Kalepadal police station of Pune city by a 25-year-old accounts executive of the company, which deals in production of polymer products and is located at Handewadi Road area of Kalepadal.

The company had been getting its key supplies from a China-based company. The complainant had been in communication with an e-mail address with the domain extension “.com” regarding supplies.