Pune: Engineer, wife arrested for ‘abandoning’ 2-month-old baby

Police launched a search for the baby's parents, with the help of social activists.

An engineer and his wife were arrested on Friday for allegedly abandoning their two-month-old boy in Khadki area.

An offence in this case has been registered with the Khadki police station and the couple has been booked under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the baby, who was wrapped in a shawl, was spotted by local residents near a church in Khadki on Tuesday morning. On receiving information from them, a police team reached the spot and took the baby to Sassoon General Hospital.

Police launched a search for the baby’s parents, with the help of social activists. Photographs of the baby were circulated on social media platforms.

Police said that a person came forward and identified the baby as his sister’s son, but said his sister had told him that the baby had died.

Initial investigation revealed that the baby’s parents, who also have a five-year-old son, have been separated for a few years. But they had started living together recently for the sake of their son. During this period, the woman gave birth to a boy nearly two months ago, said police.

Her husband, however, was suspicious about whether the baby was his, and he allegedly asked his wife to get rid of him. After the couple started having frequent fights over the issue, they decided to abandon the baby near a church, said police.

“We arrested the couple for abandoning the baby. The court released them on bail on Friday. The abandoned baby is in custody of the Child Welfare committee,” said Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd