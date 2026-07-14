Pune engineer missing after Hormuz ship attack confirmed dead

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Heramb Karmarkar, a third engineer aboard the container vessel MV GFS Galaxy who went missing after the ship was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, has been confirmed dead, his family said on Tuesday.
“We have been informed by the authorities now that Heramb is no more,” Rishi Tandon, a close family relative of Karmarkar, told The Indian Express.
The M/V GFS Galaxy, which was carrying cargo, was sailing near Omani waters around 3.30 am IST on Sunday when a projectile struck it. The impact reportedly caused a fire in the engine room, leaving the ship without propulsion. The crew anchored the vessel before evacuating into lifeboats.
The ship had a crew of 24, including 11 Indians. Twenty-three of them were rescued about two hours after the evacuation by the Royal Navy of Oman. Karmarkar, believed to have been near the engine room when the attack occurred, was the only one unaccounted for.
Heramb’s last contact with his family was at 2.49 am IST on Sunday, when he confirmed he had safely crossed the strait. He was over three months into his tour at sea and was expected to return home to India soon after.
Following the attack, the U.S. Central Command in a post on X mentioned: “At 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time (4.45 am IST) on July 12, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.”
The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said Indian vessels continue to be targeted despite repeated diplomatic assurances, and criticised the delay in official updates on Karmarkar’s condition.
“Ceasefire in April, Operation Freedom in May, Peace Deal in June – yet Indian vessels continue to be prime targets. In this attack, for over 32 hours, no information on his whereabouts or condition was updated by the authorities, keeping the family in deep distress,” the union said.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian diplomats, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Mohammad Javad Hosseini, over the recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a press release, the MEA said: “We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region. In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest.”