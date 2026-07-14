Pune engineer missing after Hormuz ship attack confirmed dead

Heramb Karmarkar, a third engineer aboard the container vessel MV GFS Galaxy who went missing after the ship was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, has been confirmed dead, his family said on Tuesday.

“We have been informed by the authorities now that Heramb is no more,” Rishi Tandon, a close family relative of Karmarkar, told The Indian Express.

The attack in Omani waters

The M/V GFS Galaxy, which was carrying cargo, was sailing near Omani waters around 3.30 am IST on Sunday when a projectile struck it. The impact reportedly caused a fire in the engine room, leaving the ship without propulsion. The crew anchored the vessel before evacuating into lifeboats.