How this Pune engineer brings free electricity to families in memory of his father

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Every new chapter in life is expected to begin with hope. For Javed Shaikh, it began with loss. On the first day of engineering college in 2011, he lost his father, a moment that would quietly shape the course of his life. Years later, in memory of his late father, he established the Yusuf Foundation in 2020, through which the Pune engineer has helped bring solar-powered electricity to families across Yerawada.

His father, Yusuf, was a government employee who believed education was one of the most important things in life. After his death, Shaikh’s elder sister put aside her own needs to ensure he could complete his studies. Shaikh graduated in engineering with distinction from Sinhgad College of Engineering before starting a construction business in Pune.

Remembering how his sister stood by him after their father’s death, Shaikh often thinks about people who may not have anyone to rely on during difficult times. Speaking to The Indian Express, he reflected on the philosophy guiding his work.

“We have to look at it as a passion. We came into this life to earn for ourselves, but sometimes we should also look at earning for others. Our lives should also be dedicated to others. That is my aim,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic marked a turning point in Shaikh’s journey. While distributing food and water in Pune’s low-income settlements, he came across widows and elderly residents living without electricity. Some had their electricity meters removed after they were unable to pay their bills, he said.

That prompted Shaikh to move beyond short-term relief. He spent nearly two years planning the solar initiative before beginning installations in 2023. Using his own earnings, he began installing solar-powered systems in small homes across Yerawada to provide basic electricity.

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Residents initially sceptical

Shaikh said the initiative has so far benefited close to 20 families, with each installation costing around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000, including the solar panel, battery backup, wiring, electrification and a tubelight.

“People used to say the basic necessities were food, clothing and shelter. Today, things are different. Electricity and a job are basic necessities too. That is why we are focusing on projects like these,” he said, adding that residents were initially sceptical about the initiative, questioning why someone would offer solar panels free of cost, but gradually accepted it once the systems became operational.

Among the most recent beneficiaries is 70-year-old Putalabai Sangappa Bani, who lives along Bhairav Nagar Road in the Dhanori–Yerawada area and received the solar installation about eight days ago. She looks after her two grandchildren and said volunteers visited her home before installing the system.

“They explained everything clearly. At that time, I was looking after my two grandchildren, so I couldn’t fully understand everything they told me. They have come back to check on it since then,” Bani said.

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She said the system currently provides about three to four hours of electricity each night, depending on how much sunlight is available during the day, and she hopes it will help lower the household’s electricity bill.

Beyond the solar initiative, Shaikh has also repaired over 230 potholes across Pune to improve road safety, he said. More recently, he distributed computers to underprivileged students in Yerawada to help them build digital skills.



Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express.