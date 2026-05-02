Techie woman found dead in valley at Sinhagad Fort, probe on

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An engineer was found dead in a valley near Tofkhana area of Sinhagad Fort in Pune. Police identified the deceased as Manisha Dharmadas Gaikwad (28), a native of Nanded district, currently residing in Bijli Nagar, Pimpri Chinchwad.
An accidental death report was registered in this case at the Haveli police station in Pune rural and a probe was underway to confirm the cause behind her death.
Some citizens found Manisha’s purse in the Sinhagad Fort and handed it over to police on Wednesday evening.
Police inspector Vaishali Patil said the purse carried Manisha’s cell phone and Aadhaar card. “The mobile phone was locked. But a friend of Manisha called on the cell phone. We got the contact number of Manisha’s brother from her friend. We then called her brother who is residing in Pune city. He filed a missing report at the police station. Meanwhile, the rescue team was also informed…,” said Patil.
Rescue team members carried out a search operation on Sinhagad Fort on Wednesday night, but failed to trace her.
They again started looking for Manisha on Thursday morning and spotted her body in the valley near Tofkhana area of Sinhagad Fort around 11 pm.
“While searching for the victim, the trekkers from the rescue team faced a massive honey bee attack. Two of them were left injured and were taken to a hospital for treatment. But their aides, along with teams of Fire Brigade, Forest Department and the police, got the victim’s body up using rappelling equipment by evening. It is learnt that the victim was an engineer and worked at a private company. There was no suicide note. We came to know that she was undergoing some medical treatment. Investigation is on to whether this is an incident of suicide or there is any other reason behind the death,” said inspector Patil.
Police said the victim’s body was handed over to her family after the postmortem. A probe revealed she left her residence in Chinchwad on Tuesday.