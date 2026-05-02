Techie woman found dead in valley at Sinhagad Fort, probe on

An accidental death report was registered in this case at the Haveli police station in Pune rural. (Express file photo)

An engineer was found dead in a valley near Tofkhana area of Sinhagad Fort in Pune. Police identified the deceased as Manisha Dharmadas Gaikwad (28), a native of Nanded district, currently residing in Bijli Nagar, Pimpri Chinchwad.

An accidental death report was registered in this case at the Haveli police station in Pune rural and a probe was underway to confirm the cause behind her death.

Some citizens found Manisha’s purse in the Sinhagad Fort and handed it over to police on Wednesday evening.

Police inspector Vaishali Patil said the purse carried Manisha’s cell phone and Aadhaar card. “The mobile phone was locked. But a friend of Manisha called on the cell phone. We got the contact number of Manisha’s brother from her friend. We then called her brother who is residing in Pune city. He filed a missing report at the police station. Meanwhile, the rescue team was also informed…,” said Patil.