Pune employee held for hammer attack on senior over late attendance

The Pune police said the accused has no previous criminal record and hence suspect that he had committed the crime in the heat of anger.

The police on Saturday arrested a private company employee in Pune district for allegedly attempting to murder his senior colleague, who had questioned him for coming late on duty, a few days ago.

The arrested has been identified as Yogesh Chandrakant Mane, 30, of Dharashiv district in Maharashtra, who works at Sandeep Technologies, Nighoje in Khed taluka.

Mane’s colleague, Pravin Dnyaneshwar Bobade, 34, who resides in Dehugaon, sustained grievous injuries in the incident where he was attacked with a hammer on May 20.

Sub-inspector Santosh Jaybhay said, “Bobade was performing some administrative work at the company in the morning when he noticed Mane coming late for work. So he called Mane to his cabin. He questioned Mane for being late. But Mane got angry and attacked Bobade’s head brutally with a hammer”.