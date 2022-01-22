Pune: Electrification work on 173-km rail route complete

As part of its efforts to expand and upgrade its infrastructure in a big way, Central Railway has completed rail electrification work on 173-km route for the financial year 2021-22.

Besides, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety of the 56-km route between Jejuri-Adarki and Ambale-Rajewadi sections of Pune Division was completed on Thursday.

Railways had set a target of electrification of 418-km route for FY 2021-22. Work on remaining 245-km stretch is expected to be completed by March 2022. In addition, electrification of the 52-km Ausa Road-Latur Road route is also expected to be completed by June 2022.

Electrification offers several advantages such as environmental-friendly mode of transport, reduced dependence on imported diesel fuel, haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives leading to increased throughput, and increased sectional capacity by eliminating detention on account of traction change.