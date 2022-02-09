Power restored in parts of Pune after six-hour outage

Power supply was restored in some areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after a six-hour outage caused by a fault in the transmission line on Wednesday morning.

By 11:15 am, power supply was restored in some areas like Kalyani Nagar, Wanowarie, Bhumkar Chowk area of Hinjewadi, and Kharadi but large areas of the twin city still remained without electricity.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) officials said that they were working towards restoring the supply in the entire city in another one and a half hours.

“The MSETCL has started restoring power supply and water treatment plants have been given priority. We are expecting that power supply in all other facilities would be restored in phases in the next few hours,” said Manisha Shekatkar from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) electric department.

All electricity-run facilities like water pumping stations, sewage treatment plants and electric crematoriums have been shut due to the supply disruption from 6 am, caused by a major fault on the 400 KV high-tension lines at Chakan and Lonikand substations.

The power outage also affected the traffic signal system across the city.