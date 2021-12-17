Pune Electric Vehicle Cell model should be replicated in the state, says minister

Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said Pune’s electric vehicle cell model should be replicated statewide. “Through the City EV Accelerator initiative, Pune’s vision of redefining its mobility system is sure to become a reality. Pune’s EV cell model will in fact need to be replicated in all cities so we can meet our EV adoption targets,” he said.

He was speaking at the first City Electric Vehicle (EV) accelerator workshop to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Pune on Thursday. The workshop was organised by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with RMI and RMI India.

During the workshop, PMC showcased ongoing electric mobility initiatives and encouraged key industry stakeholders to share their recommendations.

Discussions covered topics such as charging infrastructure, urban freight, first and last-mile connectivity and governance & awareness campaigns. It also included a roadmap for the newly established city EV cell, and an EV readiness plan to boost EV adoption in the city.

Also attending the workshop were stakeholders from the civic limits, industry representatives from sectors including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charging infrastructure manufacturers and providers, fleet aggregators, start-ups; NGOs; academia; and civil society.

The workshop witnessed encouraging remarks from multiple leaders from the state and city government. Aaditya Thackeray was the Chief Guest for the workshop and was accompanied by Maharashtra Government Additional Chief Secretary, Ashish Kumar Singh, and Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne. Additional Municipal Commissioner, Kunal Khemnar inaugurated the workshop in the morning session.

Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, PMC and V G Kulkarni, Chief Engineer (Roads), also participated as special guests along with Maharashtra Government officials during the plenary session of the workshop.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation has taken path-breaking initiatives to translate the State policy into ground-level actions. The city has set an example for all Indian, as well as international, cities on how to build a roadmap for a clean mobility transition.”

Vikram Kuma during his remarks said, “Pune is among the first Indian cities to operationalise an EV Cell to drive implementation and promotion of sustainable transportation. The city administration has set up an EV cell to boost adoption of electric vehicles and through collaborative efforts, the PMC is developing a structured governance mechanism and an EV readiness plan as well.

Akshima Ghate, Senior Principal, RMI India, said, “RMI India is inspired by the proactive reforms at the state and local level in Maharashtra. We are fortunate to support this clean energy transition of Maharashtra and Pune and look forward to supporting more cities and helping them develop new strategies to foster electric vehicle innovation and accelerated EV adoption.”

The city’s EV Accelerator workshop will help address implementation challenges and create a robust EV ecosystem. The civic administration aims to build a strong foundation for an all-electric future for Pune by regularly engaging with relevant stakeholders.