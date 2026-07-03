Pune SIR: Congress appoints just 225 BLAs, none in 16 of 21 Assembly segments

The Congress has appointed just 225 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Pune district, with no BLAs appointed in 16 of the district’s 21 Assembly constituencies, according to data shared by the Pune District Election Office.

In comparison, the BJP has appointed 6,201 BLAs across the district. Other parties have also deployed substantially more BLAs than the Congress, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) appointing 3,270, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) 990, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 2,168 and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 2,371. The Bahujan Samaj Party has appointed five BLAs.

Of the Congress’s 225 BLAs, 115 have been appointed in Shivajinagar, 60 in Kasba Peth, 48 in Kothrud and one each in Vadgaon Sheri and Daund. The party has not appointed any BLAs in the remaining 16 Assembly constituencies. In contrast, the BJP has appointed hundreds of BLAs in all but two constituencies.