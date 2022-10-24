Pune: Elderly woman killed in road accident in Bhavani Peth

A garbage tanker of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) knocked down a two-wheeler causing the death of an elderly woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle in the Bhavani Peth area of the city Monday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Lilawati Lahotiya, 75, a resident of Salisbury Park. The accident took place around 7 am near the Sonawane Hospital.

After receiving information, a team of the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune city police rushed to the spot. The victim was taken to a hospital in a fire brigade ambulance. But she was pronounced ‘dead on arrival’ at the hospital.