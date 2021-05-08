Pune: Elderly woman found murdered, teenager arrested within 6 hours of crime

Initial investigation has revealed that the assailant fatally hit Shahbai on the head with an iron pipe.

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 19-year-old youth on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 65-year-old woman, within six hours of the murder.

The accused, Afsar Aslam Ali (19), was trying to escape to Uttar Pradesh when he was nabbed, said police. Ali allegedly killed Shahbai Arun Shelar, a resident of Ram Nagar in Warje Malwadi, who was murdered in the intervening night of May 7 and May 8. Her body was found at around 5 am on Saturday in a tin shed behind the vegetable market on NDA Road in Warje.

Shahbai’s son Vitthal Shelar (42), a police officer attached to Satara Police, lodged the first information report in this case at the Warje police station.

Initial investigation has revealed that the assailant fatally hit Shahbai on the head with an iron pipe. Then he took her house keys and stole Rs 65,000 from her residence.

The probe led police to the accused Ali, who used to work at a scrap shop run by Shahbai about five months earlier. The police inquired with private travel agencies in the city about anyone who had booked tickets to go to UP. Police teams then laid a trap and nabbed Ali in Sangamwadi.

A team led by Assistant Inspector Zuber Mujawar recovered a bag from Ali’s possession, in which he had kept the clothes he was wearing during the murder, said police.

Police suspect that theft was the motive behind the murder, but investigation is on to look into other angles. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the accused was in custody and he was being questioned.