Pune: Elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh in cyber fraud

A 65-year-old man from Rahatni lost Rs 3 lakh in a case of cyber fraud on February 14 when he tried to sell off an old TV cabinet through an online marketplace.

The complainant told the police that the conman allegedly made him scan a QR code in order to facilitate the payment to him but subsequently, siphoned off money from the complainant’s account.

An FIR was registered at Wakad police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad area Wednesday. The police said that the complainant had posted an advertisement on an online marketplace for the sale of the cabinet for Rs 9,500.

On the morning of February 14, the man received a call from a person who showed interest in purchasing the TV cabinet.

Inspector Ramchandra Gharge of Wakad police station said, “After an initial conversation, the caller shared a QR code with the complainant and asked him to scan it so that he can pay him. After the complainant scanned the code, he lost Rs three lakh from two of his accounts linked to an online payment system.”

After the complainant realised that he had lost money, he approached the police along and an FIR under the IT Act was registered.