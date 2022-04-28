scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Pune: Elderly homeless man crushed under SUV, driver arrested

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 28, 2022 4:10:54 am
Pune Police have arrested a 37-year-old SUV driver in a hit-and-run case after a homeless man, around 70 years old, who was sleeping on the side of the road, was crushed under his car near Salisbury Park area.

According to officials from Marketyard police station, the incident took place at 5 pm on April 20, in front of a grocery shop near Salisbury Park.

“Around 6 pm on April 20, we received information about the death of an unidentified elderly man. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. During the probe, we received information that a car had run over him. We then checked the CCTV cameras in the area,” said Inspe-ctor Anagha Deshpande, in-charge of Market Yard police station.

Read |One killed, at least 25 injured as car rams into bus on Pune-Ahmednagar highway

Officials said footage from the shop’s CCTV camera showed the SUV, which was initially parked in front of the shop. In the footage, the vehicle is then seen moving and its front and rear wheels crush the man sleeping on the roadside, said police. Inspector Deshpande added, “We identified the vehicle based on the registration number. On Tuesday, we arrested the 37-year-old driver, Anup Mehta.”

Police officials said the arrested SUV driver told them that he could not see the man on the roadside because of the large bonnet of the vehicle.

