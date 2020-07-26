Pune: Elderly couple found dead in apartment, probe on

When no one answered the door for a long time, it was broken open, and their decomposing bodies were found. When no one answered the door for a long time, it was broken open, and their decomposing bodies were found.

An elderly couple was found dead in their apartment in Shivajinagar Gaothan area on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified Sambhaji Bapu Shinde (75) and his wife, Shobha (70). Police said that on Saturday, one of the couple’s relatives went to check on them as they had not answered the phone in the last four-five days. When no one answered the door for a long time, it was broken open, and their decomposing bodies were found.

Inspector Manish Zende of Shivajinagar police station said, “We have launched a probe into their deaths. The post-mortem and chemical analysis of the viscera reports are awaited. Meanwhile, we will speak to the couple’s relatives. We have come to know that the wife had suffered a stroke in the past and the couple had not left their house for many days.”

