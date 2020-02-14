Pune: Elderly couple found dead at their home after pest control

Sources said pest control was carried out at their residence on February 11 morning. (Representational) Sources said pest control was carried out at their residence on February 11 morning. (Representational)

An elderly couple is suspected to have died of suffocation after a pest control exercise was carried out at their residence in Ganesh Vihar, Bibvewadi, on February 11.

Police have identified the deceased as Avinash Sadashiv Majali (64) and his wife Aparna Majali (54). Sources said pest control was carried out at their residence on February 11 morning. They then locked the house after closing all the windows and went to a relative’s house. They returned in the evening about 7 pm.

Investigators suspect that upon returning home, the couple did not open the windows and turn on the fan to disperse the toxic gases in the house. They then began feeling uneasy, after which Avinash lost consciousness, and Aparna was unable to breathe and called for help when their daughter reached home at 7.30 pm.

Their daughter sought help from neighbours and rushed the two to a local hospital. They were then shifted to Sahyadri hospital. However, they were soon pronounced dead, said police.

