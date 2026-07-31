Pune rain: Fire brigade shifts 70 families from flooded Ekta Nagar using boats

Ekta Nagar is among the city's most flood-prone localities. (Express photo)

Around 70 families from Pune’s Ekta Nagar in the Sinhagad Road area were shifted to safer locations on Friday after flooding caused by heavy rain and increased discharge from the Khadakwasla dam.

Ekta Nagar is among the city’s most flood-prone localities. In recent years, the area has witnessed severe flooding after water is released from the Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river following heavy rainfall.

On Friday afternoon, the discharge from the dam was increased from 27,203 cusecs to 35,574 cusecs and was later raised to 43,571 cusecs.

The higher discharge led to waterlogging in Ekta Nagar, which comprises several residential buildings located in low-lying areas along the Mutha river.