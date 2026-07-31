Pune rain: Fire brigade shifts 70 families from flooded Ekta Nagar using boats

Water entered housing societies and shops after discharge from Khadakwasla dam was increased.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneJul 31, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Pune Ekta Nagar floodingEkta Nagar is among the city's most flood-prone localities. (Express photo)
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Around 70 families from Pune’s Ekta Nagar in the Sinhagad Road area were shifted to safer locations on Friday after flooding caused by heavy rain and increased discharge from the Khadakwasla dam.

Ekta Nagar is among the city’s most flood-prone localities. In recent years, the area has witnessed severe flooding after water is released from the Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river following heavy rainfall.

On Friday afternoon, the discharge from the dam was increased from 27,203 cusecs to 35,574 cusecs and was later raised to 43,571 cusecs.

The higher discharge led to waterlogging in Ekta Nagar, which comprises several residential buildings located in low-lying areas along the Mutha river.

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Water entered the parking lots of housing societies and several shops, while vehicles parked on the roads were partially submerged.

A team from the Pune Fire Brigade used boats to evacuate residents from some housing societies to safer locations.

Fireman Atul Dagale said fire brigade personnel remained on alert with boats and other rescue equipment to assist residents.

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Authorities also warned people living in nearby low-lying areas about the possibility of heavy rainfall over the next couple of days. As rainfall eased in the evening, the discharge from the Khadakwasla dam was reduced to 37,598 cusecs at around 8 pm.

The irrigation department appealed to residents living along the riverbed to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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