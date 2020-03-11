Pune: Eight-year-old sustains burns after 11-year-old throws cleaning liquid on him during Holi

The incident took place in a residential locality in Pimpri-Chinchwad area around 10 am on Tuesday. (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar/Representational) The incident took place in a residential locality in Pimpri-Chinchwad area around 10 am on Tuesday. (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar/Representational)

An eight-year-old boy sustained burn injuries on his back and hands after an 11-year-old boy threw cleaning liquid on him during Holi celebrations on Tuesday morning in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Initial investigation suggests that the boy who threw the liquid was not aware that it was harmful.

The incident took place in a residential locality in Pimpri-Chinchwad area around 10 am on Tuesday. A group of children was playing with colours during Holi, when the 11-year-old threw the liquid on the eight-year-old. When the younger boy went home, complaining of a burning sensation, his parents found serious injuries on his back and hands, resembling acid burns. They immediately took him to a hospital and police were informed.

Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sabale of Sangvi police station said, “Primary probe shows that an 11-year-old boy had picked up a bottle of colourful liquid kept on the premises of a neighbouring building, which was undergoing maintenance. Till now, our probe shows that the boy who threw the liquid was unaware that it was harmful. Our probe is on.”

“The boy sustained 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries and is said to be out of danger. The contents of the liquid are being tested,” added Inspector Sabale.

Based on the complaint by parents of the eight-year-old, police have registered an offence against the 11-year-old under sections for negligent handling of harmful substance and causing hurt. Officials said the 11-year-old will be issued a warning and tried before the Juvenile Justice Board.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.