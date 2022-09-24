Pune: Eight-year-old girl critical after father ‘fires gun’ during fight with mother

An eight-year-old girl was critically injured and is battling for life after her father allegedly fired his gun during a fight with his wife at their house in Pune’s Narhe area on Friday night, the police said. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man, who is a real estate businessman, and seized the firearm.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm in Rudrangan Society when Pandurang Tukaran Ubhe, 38, injured his daughter Rajnandini. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) Pournima Gaikwad said, “Primary probe suggests that the husband and wife were having a fight. At the time of the argument, the man had taken out his gun. The firearm got discharged by him as the fight escalated and the bullet hit their eight-year-old daughter who was standing nearby.”

“The girl was admitted to the hospital. Doctors said her condition is still critical. They operated on her earlier this morning,” the DCP added.

The senior inspector in charge of Sinhagad Road police station said, “The firearm discharged by him is a revolver and he has a license for its possession. We have launched a probe.”