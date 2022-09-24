scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Pune: Eight-year-old girl critical after father ‘fires gun’ during fight with mother

The police in Pune’s Narhe area have arrested the 38-year-old man, who is a real estate businessman, and seized his licensed firearm.

"The girl was admitted to the hospital. Doctors said her condition is still critical. They operated on her earlier this morning," the DCP added. (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl was critically injured and is battling for life after her father allegedly fired his gun during a fight with his wife at their house in Pune’s Narhe area on Friday night, the police said. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man, who is a real estate businessman, and seized the firearm.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm in Rudrangan Society when Pandurang Tukaran Ubhe, 38, injured his daughter Rajnandini. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3) Pournima Gaikwad said, “Primary probe suggests that the husband and wife were having a fight. At the time of the argument, the man had taken out his gun. The firearm got discharged by him as the fight escalated and the bullet hit their eight-year-old daughter who was standing nearby.”

“The girl was admitted to the hospital. Doctors said her condition is still critical. They operated on her earlier this morning,” the DCP added.

More from Pune

The senior inspector in charge of Sinhagad Road police station said, “The firearm discharged by him is a revolver and he has a license for its possession. We have launched a probe.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah NaiduPremium
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah Naidu
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacyPremium
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:14:12 pm
Next Story

US steps up diplomatic efforts with China on Taiwan, Russia

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement