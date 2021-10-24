Pune: Eight injured in yet another mishap near Navale bridge

October 24, 2021 1:47:02 am
IN YET another mishap near Navale bridge, a speeding truck lost its course and collided with several vehicles, leaving eight persons injured, on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway around 12.30 pm. The truck went on to hit eight vehicles one after the other.
The vehicles included four wheelers, tempo and two wheelers. Eight persons were injured in the accident. Police took the injured to hospital.
Earlier, around 9.15 pm on Friday, a tanker collided with several vehicles near Navale bridge, resulting in the death of three persons and leaving 12 others injured.
According to police, the mishap had taken place after the driver of the tanker, which was carrying paint thinner and going from Katraj towards Mumbai via the Pune – Bangalore highway, lost control while overtaking another vehicle.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, a truck collided with a two-wheeler, causing the death of two women near Navale bridge.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
