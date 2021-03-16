Pune: 8, including Marathi actor, held for ‘stealing, trying to sell’ bank account data

The fraud came to light after the police started working on a tip-off that some persons were trying to sell stolen data of dormant accounts from two prominent banks.

Unearthing what they said was a conspiracy of theft and sale of dormant bank accounts’ data, containing deposits of Rs 216 crore, Pune City police’s Cybercrime wing has arrested eight people, including four IT engineers and a Marathi actor, who is the son of a veteran actor.

The fraud came to light after a team from the Cybercrime cell of Pune police started working on a tip-off that some persons were trying to sell stolen data of dormant accounts from two prominent banks.

A senior police officer said that following the initial leads, a trap was laid in Maharshi Nagar area of Pune on Monday. The police then detained six persons, including the actor. Information given by these suspects led the police to an address in Sinhagad Road area of Pune, where two more persons were detained.

“The probe till now has revealed that the suspects in this interstate racket were planning to sell stolen data of dormant accounts from two prominent banks, containing deposits of over Rs 216 crore. We are now probing the modus operandi of the theft, and how the racket was operating,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar.

Police said they were not disclosing the names of the arrested suspects as the probe was in the early stages. By Tuesday, eight people have been arrested, and a few more detained for questioning, including some people from Mumbai. The police have recovered from them cash of Rs 25 lakh, cell phones, a car and bikes.