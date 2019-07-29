Pune: Eight flats within a kilometre of each other burglarised in one night

Eight locked flats in two residential buildings located a kilometre apart from each other in Sahakarnagar were broken into and robbed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The unidentified suspects decamped with valuables to the tune of Rs 3 lakh, a car and CCTV recorder from one of the buildings. The police believe the same suspects burglarised both buildings.

Five flats were broken into in the Sarojini Apartments in Sahakarnagar. Three more flats were burgled in the Anand Housing Society and Usha Society located on the same premises, but at least one kilometre away from Sarojini Apartments. Two separate FIRs have been registered at Dattawadi police station.

Sub-inspector KD Sankpal said, “We have reasons to believe that the same suspects are behind the break-ins on both premises. While the burgled flats were all locked, the adjacent ones were not. It is possible that the sound of heavy rains throughout the night might have worked in favour of the burglars. The break-ins came to light in the morning when occupants of the adjacent flats found the doors broken open. We have launched a probe.”

Police said that Sarojini Apartment has a security camera system, but one of its digital video recorders was found to be missing and is suspected to have been stolen by the suspects.