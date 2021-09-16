Pune: Eight arrested for smuggling tiger and leopard skins

In a joint operation, the forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) have arrested eight persons in Pune for allegedly smuggling tiger and leopard skins.

Based on inputs received by WCCB officials in Mumbai about the possible trafficking of leopard skin, a joint team of the forest department in Pune and WCCB laid a trip in the Warje area on Tuesday and arrested three persons from whom a leopard skin was recovered. The officials also seized a bike used by them.

Deputy conservator of forest (DCF) for Pune division Rahul Patil said, “in the interrogation of the three persons initially arrested, we got leads about a plan of sale of two more animal skins. Building on the information received, on Wednesday, we arrested five more persons from Saswad in Pune district, and from them another leopard skin and one tiger skin were recovered.”

A joint probe has been launched to identify the sources of the seized skins and the possible racket behind wildlife smuggling. WCCB is a body under the Union environment and forest ministry working for the prevention of the illegal trade in wildlife and wildlife products.