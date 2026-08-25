Eid-e-Milad: Check traffic curbs, diversions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

The police will impose traffic restrictions and diversions across parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday in view of Eid-e-Milad processions. The police have advised motorists to avoid the procession routes and use alternative roads.

Pune

The main procession will begin from Manushah Masjid, 482 Nana Peth, and pass through Sant Kabir Chowk, AD Camp Chowk, Bharat Cinema, Padamji Police Chowki Chowk, Nishant Cinema, Bhagwandas Chawl, Chudaman Talim, Mufti Fauj Chowk, Sardar Patel Road, Qureshi Masjid, Jan Mohammed Street, Babajan Dargah, Charbawdi Chowki, Phulwala Galli, Centre Street Road, Bhopale Chowk, 15 August Chowk, M.G. Road, Mahamad Rafi Chowk, Kohinoor Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Centre Street Police Chowki Chowk, Sarbatwala Chowk, Quarter Gate, Sant Kabir Chowk, Nana Chavdi Chowk, Alpana Cinema, Hamzekhan Chowk, Govind Halwai Chowk, and Subhanshah Dargah Chowk before concluding at City Jama Masjid in Shukrawar Peth.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park along the procession route or within 100 metres inside the mouths of connecting roads and lanes. Parking on both sides of the main procession route will also be prohibited during the procession.

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Among the key diversions, traffic from Rasta Peth Power House towards Sant Kabir Chowk will be diverted through Samarth Police Station and Quarter Gate. Once the procession reaches Sant Kabir Chowk, vehicles from Quarter Gate will be diverted through Cycle Colony, Samarth Police Station, Rasta Peth, Power House, KEM Hospital, and Apollo Cinema.

Vehicles coming from Nana Peth towards Laxmi Road will be diverted from Nana Chavdi Chowk through Rasta Peth and Power House. Once the procession reaches Padmaji Police Chowki Chowk, vehicles from Quarter Gate will be diverted towards Sant Kabir Chowk. When the procession turns into Bharat Cinema lane from AD Camp Chowk, traffic between Padamji Police Chowki and AD Camp Chowk will be diverted towards Quarter Gate and the old Motor Stand. Traffic between Padmaji Chowk and Nishant Cinema will be diverted near Camp High School, while vehicles heading towards Chudaman Talim Chowk will be diverted through Pul Gate or the old Motor Stand.

Traffic approaching MG Road from the Y Junction in Camp will be stopped and diverted towards Khane Maruti Chowk. Traffic from ISKCON Temple Chowk towards the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and Arora Tower will also be stopped and diverted through alternative routes, depending on the situation, from 9 am. Traffic from Mufti Fauj Chowk towards Qureshi Masjid will be diverted towards Chudaman Talim, while vehicles from Volga Chowk towards Mahamad Rafi Chowk will be diverted via East Street Road towards Indira Gandhi Chowk. Traffic from Mahavir Chowk towards Sarbatwala Chowk will be diverted via MG Road towards Naz Chowk.

Khadki

A separate procession will begin at Tikaram Chowk and proceed through DR Gandhi Chowk and Saral Juni Maharashtra Bank Chowk before concluding at Jama Masjid in Khadki Bazaar. Traffic will be diverted as the procession moves.

Pimpri-Chinchwad

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Restrictions will be imposed from noon to midnight on Wednesday in Pimpri, Nigdi, and Chikhali. In Pimpri, restrictions will cover Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Pimpri Bridge, Morwadi Chowk, Nehrunagar, and KSB Chowk. Traffic approaching Ambedkar Chowk will be diverted through Mahavir Chowk, service roads, and other connecting routes. Vehicles approaching KSB Chowk from Nigdi will be diverted through the underpass towards Yashwantnagar Chowk, while traffic from Bhosari will be diverted through MIDC Colony Chowk.

In Nigdi, restrictions will be imposed around Bhakti-Shakti Chowk and Tilak Chowk. Traffic will be diverted through Khandoba Mal Chowk, Durganagar, Thermex Chowk, and other alternative routes. Vehicles approaching Bhakti-Shakti Chowk will be diverted through service roads, while traffic from Tilak Chowk towards Khandoba Mal Chowk will be routed through alternative roads.

In Chikhali, restrictions will affect Krishna Nagar Chowk, Chikhali Gaon Chowk, Jadhav Sarkar Chowk, Diamond Chowk, Pingle Chowk and Laxmi Chowk. Traffic will be diverted through nearby internal roads and junctions. The police have advised motorists not to park along procession routes and to use alternative roads. Vehicles involved in essential services will be exempted from the restrictions as required.

Deputy commissioners of police for traffic issued notifications in this regard for both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.