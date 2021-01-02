Pune education updates: Patent for robot, new app for English and music scholarship

Pune education updates: The Citi-NPA Scholarships are being offered for vocal – khayal / dhrupad and percussions – tabla / pakhawaj; two students are developing a compact sanitisation robot(Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/Representational)

Students of Sinhagad Institute Lonavla get patent to develop sanitisation robot

Two students of Sinhagad Institutes, Lonavla–Darshan Wankhede and Dnyaneshwar Tandale– have received a patent for developing a compact sanitisation robot. The device is set to be controlled by a Wi-Fi based mechanism from a distance of 500 metre, uses artificial intelligence to work on voice command and minimises the need for human intervention. Its features state that the robot is designed to kill germs and viruses with the help of ultra violet rays and also measures blood glucose level without drawing blood.

New mobile app for English language skills

Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, UK has launched Upskill, a new mobile-based English test for employability in India. This test will help students and professionals at the start of their career in India to demonstrate their English language skills quickly. The new smartphone based test aims at enhancing the employability of graduates aspiring for entry level jobs in corporate organisations and covers four skills – speaking, listening, reading and writing.

Hindustani music scholarships to young musicians

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) along with Citi, offers scholarships to the young promising students who seek advanced training in the field of Hindustani music (vocal & instrumental). This year Citi-NCPA Scholarships are being offered for vocal – khayal / dhrupad and percussions – tabla / pakhawaj. The entries are limited to the age group of 18 to 35 years and applications will be accepted till 15th January, 2021.

In order to apply, candidates must send in their application (bio-data on music education) via an email to ncpascholarships@gmail.com on or before the deadline. The audition of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted in the month of February 2021 either online or in the NCPA premises at Mumbai depending on the Standard Operating Procedure declared by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC).