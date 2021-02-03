Pune education briefs –– February 3

The Department of Physical Education at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is starting its seventh batch for the Certificate course in Yoga Education from February 22nd. (File)

Campus Placements

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra is conducting a campus placement drive in association with CapGemini. The last date for registration is February 14th. A notification issued by DTE said the hiring would take place for MCA, B.E./B.Tech 2020 passout and MCA, MSC (IT/CS), B.E./B.Tech/M.Tech 2019 passout. The interviews will take place in six cities and the venue for Pune is College of Engineering, Pune between February 20-23. Further details can be checked on the website, bit.ly/capgeminiregister

Admissions Open for Certificate course in Yoga

The Department of Physical Education at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is starting its seventh batch for the Certificate course in Yoga Education from February 22nd. The eligibility criteria for the three month course is Class 12th pass-out and is open to students between the age of 18 to 60years. The intake capacity for the bilingual course is 50 students per batch. Admissions for the course would start from February 8th on a first come first serve basis and more details can be checked at the website, http://www.unipunedpe.in

Parliamentary Debate competition

ILS Law College Pune is conducting the 9th Justice V M Tarkunde International Parliamentary Debate from February 26th to 28th. It follows the 3 on 3 Asians Parliamentary Debating format. It is a semi-open tournament and institutional cross teams are permitted. Registrations are taking place in three rounds of which first round ended on January 19th and second round will close on February 10th. Indian participants can register for Rs 708. For communications or queries, students can mail at ilsdebsoc@ilslaw.in

