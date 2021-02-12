Pune education briefs–February 12

Book discussion

The Pune International Centre (PIC) is hosting a discussion on the book ‘Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India’ by Shakti Sinha, Honorary Director, Atal Behari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Research and International Studies, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Rajya Sabha MPs Kumar Ketkar and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will lead the discussion and the programme would be chaired by Dr Vijay Kelkar, Vice President, PIC. The open and free for all event will take place online from 11 am to 12.30 pm, on February 13th. Further details available on the PIC website.

Modern college wins Best College Award (2020-21)

The Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Shivajinagar has recently received four prestigious accolades on the Foundation Day programme of Savitribai Phule Pune University. The College has bagged the prestigious Best College Award (2020-21), Best College Sports Award (for the 5th consecutive year), Best Teacher Award to Prof Dr Anjali Sardesai, IQAC Coordinator and Head, Dept. of Animation and Best non-teaching staff award to Raghvendra Shawalkar. The college celebrated its success on February 10th with Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta amongst others.

Endowment lecture to be organized in Deccan College

An endowment lecture has been organised in memory of renowned scholar of Sanskrit and Linguistics, Dr M A Mehendale, Professor in the Department of Linguistics at the Deccan College, who also served the Sanskrit Dictionary Project as the Joint General Editor. Deccan College PGRI will conduct a one-day national seminar to mark his birth anniversary on 14th February every year on themes selected from research areas of Dr Mehendale’s interest. With a view to encouraging research attitude among young scholars, the Institute has decided to present awards to the first three best papers presented in the Seminar, organized on Sunday, February 14. Research papers related to the themes of language and textual criticism of Sanskrit Epics and Puran literature and Historical perspective on Indo-Aryan languages (Pali, Prakrit and New-Indo-Aryan) and Avesta, will be presented by the young as well as established scholars from India and abroad. This year the Seminar will be conducted online through Google Meet. The link is as follows: meet.google.com/mnr-phqs-htd