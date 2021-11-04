Pune: EC asks PMC to restart delimitation process of multi-member panels

With the state government amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act to change the strength of the elected representatives in the local civic bodies, the state election commission directed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to restart the delimitation process to decide the electoral area for 58 panels to elect 173 members of the civic general body for the next five-year term starting 2022.

The current five-year term comes to end on March 15 next year and it is necessary to hold elections for the next term on time as per the provisions of the law. Earlier, there were speculations that the civic elections might get delayed due to pandemic but the state election commission begun the process to complete the election on time.

“The state government has amended the strength of corporators for PMC through an ordinance. Thus, the delimitation process for the multi-member electoral panels has to be carried out as per the revised numbers,” said a statement from the state election commission.

On October 6, the state election commission had asked PMC to prepare to elect 166 corporators for the next five-year term through the three-member electoral panel system with a total of 55 electoral panels for PMC. In the current five-year term ending in the next few months, the strength of the general body members is 164.

For PMC, the delimitation process should be started immediately for electing 173 corporators from 57 three-member panels and one two-member panel. The confidential draft should be submitted to the state election commission by November 30, it said.

The state election commission has directed 22 municipal corporations, including PMC, to carry out a delimitation process based on the state government’s decision to hold the next civic polls in early 2022 on the basis of three-member wards.

In 2017, the civic election was held in four-member wards. The PMC had a total of 162 members elected through 41 wards, that included 39 wards with four members and two wards with three members. Later, two more members were elected with inclusion of 11 new villages under the civic body’s jurisdiction, taking the total strength to 164 members in the current five-year term.

The Maharashtra government recently merged 23 more villages in PMC limits, increasing its geographical area and population. However, the state election commission while directing the civic administration to undertake the delimitation process increased the number of seats to 166 for the next election based on the 2011 census figures as the 2021 census was delayed due to pandemic.

As per 2011 census, the population of PMC is fixed at 35,56,824 which includes 4,80,017 under the Schedule Caste category and 41,561 population of Schedule Tribes. Thus, the number of panels have been fixed to 58 which would include 57 three-member wards and one two-member panel.

The BJP had won full majority in 2012 by winning 97 of the total 162 seats. BJP had come to power for the first time in PMC by dislodging NCP out of power which had bagged 39 seats while Shiv Sena won 10 seats, Congress won nine seats, MNS won two seats, AIMIM won one seat. Meanwhile, four seats were won by Independents.