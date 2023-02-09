scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Pune eatery owner attacked over ‘free soup with food’ offer, hospitalised

Mulayam Ramkrupal Pal’s competitors had asked him to discontinue his ‘free soup’ offer, saying it was affecting their business. When he refused to do so, they allegedly assaulted him with a knife, the police said.

An eatery owner was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by his competitors following a spat over giving free soup along with food items to attract customers. (File)
Listen to this article
Pune eatery owner attacked over ‘free soup with food’ offer, hospitalised
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 27-year-old eatery owner in Pune’s Khadki was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by his competitors following a spat over giving free soup along with food items to attract customers, the police said.

While the incident took place in the Khadki Choupati area on Monday evening, the first information report was registered at Khadki police station on Tuesday. The police identified the victim as Mulayam Ramkrupal Pal.

Police officials said that Pal, who owns an eatery at Khadki Choupati, had recently started offering free soup along with food items to attract customers. Two of his competitors, identified as Siddharth Bhalerao and Digvijay Gajare, objected saying it was affecting their business. The two accused had been asking Pal to end the offer, but the latter continued with it, a police official said.

On Monday, around 5 pm, the duo and Pal had a fight after which they allegedly thrashed him and assaulted him on his head with a sharp knife. Pal sustained a deep wound and is being treated at a hospital, the police added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
More from Pune

“We have launched a search for the two suspects,” Senior Inspector Vishnu Tamhane, Khadki police station in-charge, said on Thursday.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:49 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to inaugurate Thane’s Kopri ROB today

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close