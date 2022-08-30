scorecardresearch
Cooking gas cylinder explodes in Pune eatery, no casualties

The incident happened at an eatery in the Gawali Wada area of Pune Tuesday morning and four fire tenders were deployed to bring the fire under control.

The Pune fire brigade deployed four fire tenders to bring the fire under control as it started spreading to the upper floor.

A cooking gas cylinder exploded and caused serious damages at an eatery in the Gawali Wada area of Pune Tuesday morning, said officials. The Pune fire brigade deployed four fire tenders to bring the fire under control as it started spreading to the upper floor. No casualties were reported, said officials.

As per the information given by the officials from the control room of the Pune fire brigade, they received a call around 7.10 am about the fire in a mess located on the ground floor of the building in the central part of Pune.

Fire officer Prashant Gaykar said: “The fire had intensified by the time we reached and started spreading to the upper floor. We doused the fire within 20 minutes and then conducted the cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. There were cooking gas cylinders in the kitchen of the eatery. One had exploded and we managed to take out four others. There were filled containers of cooking oil which also we took out. The eatery has suffered serious damages.”

Fire officer Gaykar added: “Because we took out the remaining gas cylinder and oil containers, we were able to avert further serious damages and harm to neighbouring houses. The eatery was locked and the residents of the upper floor house managed to come out in time before we reached. Thus, no casualties were reported in the fire. Primary observations suggest that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in electric wiring or equipment.”

