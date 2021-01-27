Earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hits Pune 

By: Express News Service | January 27, 2021 11:18:58 am
An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was reported from Pune on Tuesday morning. The National Centre for Seismology report mentioned that the low-intensity quake occurred at 7.28 AM.
The exact epicentre, which lay 12kms underneath the Earth’s surface, was traced to a location along the Khed Shivapur – Saswad link road, which is about 25 kms from the city.
