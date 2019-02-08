Pune: E-surveillance to catch helmet-less riders, drivers using cellphones, smoking at wheel

The city will soon have a comprehensive video-surveillance network under the Pune Smart City project, allowing the police to penalise two-wheeler riders without helmets and drivers of four-wheelers caught smoking and using mobile phones at the wheel. Besides, the step will allow the police keep a close eye on suspicious movements, if any, within city limits.

The project, to be implemented by the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), aims to help the police maintain law and order, speed up criminal investigations, assist in improving traffic management, deterring crimes, among others. Besides, it will also help the authorities deal with “terrorist and other threats, monitoring suspicious or high-risk people, vehicles and objects”.

The sophisticated system will be equipped to detect illegal parking, use of mobile phone and smoking while

driving, facial recognition and gender identification, among others. The project will be first implemented at 70 locations in Aundh, Baner and Balewadi covering approximately 80 km of roads. For this, 400 cameras will be installed. The monitoring centre will be set up at the ward office of the Pune Municipal Corporation and local police station.

The system would have mandatory features of object classification, intrusion, detection, speed of vehicle and counting the number of people. The project is expected to detect vandalism, unauthorised vehicle entry, abandoned object detection, detection of vehicle attributes like colour make and model, helmet detection for two-wheelers, wrong way driving detection, illegal turn by vehicle detection, triple riding on two-wheelers, no seat belt detection, smoking in car while driving, loitering detection, gesture recognition, threat detection and recognition of “abnormal assembly

of people”.

The PSCDCL has also undertaken the development of the Smart Citizen Facilitation Centre at 30 police stations across Pune to provide a convenient and interactive platform for various services provided by the police department.

The estimated cost of the facilitation centre is Rs 5.12 lakh per police station.