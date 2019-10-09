Pune: Dussehra sees dip in motorcycle, commercial vehicle sales, car numbers up

Dussehra brought a mixed bag for Pune’s automobile sector, with sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles registering a dip, but the sale of light commercial vehicles — cars — witnessing a rise.

The festive season of Dussehra and Diwali normally reports brisk sales of both two- and four-wheelers, as customers take advantage of the discounts on offer. Offices of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) work overtime to finish registration of new vehicles.

This year, RTO data of the Dussehra period from the Pune office reported registration of 3,852 motorcycles, down from last year’s 4,115.

The sale of commercial vehicles too went down, with 565 vehicles registered this time, from the 765 last year.

Sale of cars was satisfactory, with 1,515 new cars being registered, up from last year’s 970.

Thanks to the brisk sale of cars, the RTO reported an increase in its revenue, earning Rs 23,19,25,589, as compared with the Rs 20,65,00,000 last year.

The slowdown in the automobile sector, which started last year, shows little or no sign of improvement. Most automobile manufacturers have taken to block closures to cope with growing losses.