Pune: Low-key Durga Puja celebrations for second year owing to Covid-19

In Pune, Durga Puja celebrations will be a low-key affair this year as well owing to the Covid-19-related restrictions.

As festivities commenced on Monday with “Mahashashthi”, only a limited number of devotees are allowed inside the pandals.

Most of the celebrations organised by the Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad, Bhosale Nagar, have gone online for the second consecutive year. During all the days of the festival, the Samsad will distribute “bhog” in limited quantities while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

The celebrations on the first day of this year’s Durga Puja will begin with evoking the Goddess with devotional songs presented online by members and children of the Samsad. There is an audio-play planned on “Saptami”. “Ashtami’s” celebrations include traditional dance performances based on “Narishakti” (women power). Bengali folk song recitals will be the major attraction on “Mahanavami”.

The Kalibari in Khadki has opened an online donation payment window along with a special bhog-booking facility which will be delivered as parcels between October 12 and 14. All traditional rituals will be performed here during the next four days. The booking can be done at https://pages.razorpay.com/durgotsav2021bhogbooking.