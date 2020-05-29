Pune: Duo threatens man, sets his house on fire over interfaith relationship, say police

Police have identified the two accused as Shahrukh Shaikh and Shabaz Khan, both residents of Wanavdi Bazaar. (Representational Image) Police have identified the two accused as Shahrukh Shaikh and Shabaz Khan, both residents of Wanavdi Bazaar. (Representational Image)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly threatening a man in Wanavdi area and setting his house on fire on Thursday as they were reportedly upset about his interfaith relationship.

Jayesh Gaikwad, a resident of Wanavdi Bazaar, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Wanavdi police station.

Police have identified the two accused as Shahrukh Shaikh and Shabaz Khan, both residents of Wanavdi Bazaar. The incident took place at Gaikwad’s residence at 11.55 pm on Thursday.

Gaikwad has claimed that the two accused threatened him and asked him to either break up with his Muslim girlfriend or “accept Islam.” According to the FIR, the accused allegedly entered Gaikwad’s residence, poured kerosene inside the house and set it on fire by lighting a match. Several items such as a TV, cupboard, refrigerator, ceiling fan and clothes were damaged in the fire.

Police have booked the two accused under sections 436, 452, 504, 506 (1) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, on charges of assault and criminal intimidation, among others.

The two accused will be produced before court on Saturday, said police.

