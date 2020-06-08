Pune: Duo on bike break into nine shops in Aundh, Baner

A shopkeeper Ramesh Chowdhary (34), a resident of Aundh, has lodged the FIR in this case at Chaturshringi police station. (Representational) A shopkeeper Ramesh Chowdhary (34), a resident of Aundh, has lodged the FIR in this case at Chaturshringi police station. (Representational)

Two unidentified persons allegedly broke into at least nine shops in Aundh and Baner during the intervening night of June 6 and 7.

A shopkeeper Ramesh Chowdhary (34), a resident of Aundh, has lodged the FIR in this case at Chaturshringi police station.

According to police, Ramesh ran a grocery store at Parihar Chowk in Aundh. When the shop was closed between 9 pm on June 6 and 6 am on June 7, two persons broke in by and stole Rs 27,000 from the cash box, police said.

The same duo committed similar theft by breaking into nine more shops in Aundh and Baner, which sell different products such as paints, shoes, sweets and hojiyari material, and stole Rs 27,500, police said.

Police have recorded complaints of all shopkeepers and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said they had got some clues from CCTV footage in the area, and two accused were riding a motorcycle wearing raincoat, gloves, cap and mask. Sub-Inspector M A Jadhav of Chaturshringi police station said an investigation was on.

