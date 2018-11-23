Pune: Duo claims to have created record in paramotor base jumping

Written by Khanak Sachdeva

Advertising

Two men, including a resident of Pune, claim they have set a record in paramotor base jumping. Mumbai-based Sajid Chougle jumped from 4,500 feet and claims to be the first man to base jump from a paramotor in India. The feat took place on November 18 near Ahmednagar with Pune-based pilot Vijay Sethi.

Chougle jumped twice within a span of two hours, once from 2,500 feet and the second from 4,500 feet. The venue for the jump was Gugale airstrip, at least six kilometres from Ahmednagar, and landed within five days. Chougle and Sethi will now apply for the Limca Book of Records. it was p

Sethi (49), a paramotor pilot with 115 hours of experience, and Chougle (35), a trained skydiver, took off from a Hummerchute and after coming down to a height of 2,500 feet height, Chougle took off from a powered parachute with the help of a base jump canopy and landed safely after a few minutes in the air. Aiming for better results in their second attempt, Sethi reached an altitude 700 feet higher than the previous one, with Chougle staying stable in the air for at least five minutes.

Advertising

Base jumping involves climbing to heights on man-made structures. Jumpers usually leap from the top of fixed structures. Base means for the four types of fixed objects that jumpers leap from, including buildings, antennas, spans (bridges), and Earth. Base jumping is riskier than skydiving due to the low altitude of the jumps. It was first done in India by Lieutenant Colonel Satyendra Verma (Retd), though Chougle and Sethi are the first ones to do it from a paramotor.

Sethi, who is a businessman, said, “Sajid (Chougle) approached me and asked if he can jump from my paramotor. I checked his record and saw that he has a lot of experience in skydiving and has done base jumping as well. After this I invited him.” Chougle said, “Base jumping involves more risk than skydiving, which is technologically advanced with an aircraft and a device that automatically opens the parachute whereas in base jumping, the parachute has to be opened manually.”