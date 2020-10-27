Pune: Duo booked under Official Secrets Act for recording at police station

The duo has been booked under sections 3 and 7 of the said act which charges them of 'penalties for spying' and 'interfering with officers of the police or members of the Armed Forces of the Union'. (Representational Image)

The police in Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction in Pune have booked two persons under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) after one of them allegedly recorded on phone the proceedings at a police station in connection with the preventive action taken against the other person.

On Monday afternoon, Kailas Nathuram Chavan (32), a history-sheeter from Dehu town near Pune, was called to Dehu Road police station to fill up some details and submit a bond in connection to the previous crimes registered against him. He was accompanied by his friend Tushar Chavan.

“When our staff member was doing various paperwork related to the preventive action, the person who had come with the history-sheeter was trying to provoke our staffer by making suggestions that they would reach some mutual compromise with some underhand dealing. While the concerned staffer kept ignoring it, another constable observed that the other person was wrongfully recording the conversation,” police inspector R H Rajmane said.

“Upon primary suspicion that he was illegally recording the proceedings, we called two Panch witnesses and checked the phone of the person in their presence. We found the recording of what was happening earlier. Subsequently, the two suspects were booked under the Official Secrets Act,” he added.

The duo has been booked under sections 3 and 7 of the said act which charges them with ‘penalties for spying’ and ‘interfering with officers of the police or members of the Armed Forces of the Union’. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd