Pune: Duo attack policemen, one arrested

A CRIMINAL on police record and his aide allegedly attacked cops trying to arrest them for allegedly tampering with the CCTV cameras installed by the government at the Gadital police chowky in Mangalwar Peth on Sunday evening.

Sub-inspector Naresh Wadevale lodged an FIR in the case at the Faraskhana police station.

The police booked two accused Kumar Bhagwat Chavan (21) and Pratik Pruthviraj Kamble – both residents of Mangalwar Peth – under Sections 353, 332, 307, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

The police got the information that Pratik, a criminal on police record, and his aide Kumar, had allegedly tampered with the CCTV cameras installed at the Gadital police chowky.

Wadevale and his team went to arrest the duo on Sunday evening. Watching the cops approach, the duo went berserk and allegedly tried to attack the sub-inspector with a sharp weapon, but the officer escaped unhurt.

The duo also pelted bricks on the police team and tried to flee the spot. The police, however, arrested Kumar and a search was launched for Pratik, who managed to escape.