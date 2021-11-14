Pune: DST seeks applications from graduates with business and startup ideas

November 14, 2021 10:48:00 pm
The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications from young students keen on entrepreneurship to apply for the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations-Entrepreneur-in-Residence (NIDHI-EIR) scheme 2021.
Graduate students will be provided funding to take up entrepreneurship through a fellowship for 12 to 18 months.
Students having completed a four-year graduation programme in science or engineering or a three-year diploma in either science or engineering along with two-year full-time work experience are eligible to apply for the NIDHI EIR scheme.
Best business ideas with promising scalable-technology business startups will be supported with monthly grants of Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000. Selected candidates will be guided by successful entrepreneurs and mentors, get to learn best practices in starting a business and co-working spaces for doing businesses.
Interested candidates will have to pursue the fellowship on a full-time basis and can write to eir.stp@scitechpark.org.in for details. The last date for sending applications is December 17 and 24, 2021, depending on the student category.
