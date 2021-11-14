Pune: DST seeks applications from graduates with business and startup ideas

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications from young students keen on entrepreneurship to apply for the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations-Entrepreneur-in-Residence (NIDHI-EIR) scheme 2021.

Graduate students will be provided funding to take up entrepreneurship through a fellowship for 12 to 18 months.

Students having completed a four-year graduation programme in science or engineering or a three-year diploma in either science or engineering along with two-year full-time work experience are eligible to apply for the NIDHI EIR scheme.

Best business ideas with promising scalable-technology business startups will be supported with monthly grants of Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000. Selected candidates will be guided by successful entrepreneurs and mentors, get to learn best practices in starting a business and co-working spaces for doing businesses.

Interested candidates will have to pursue the fellowship on a full-time basis and can write to eir.stp@scitechpark.org.in for details. The last date for sending applications is December 17 and 24, 2021, depending on the student category.