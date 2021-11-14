scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 14, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: DST seeks applications from graduates with business and startup ideas

Graduate students will be provided funding to take up entrepreneurship through a fellowship for 12 to 18 months.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 14, 2021 10:48:00 pm
DST, Department of Science and Technology, NIDHI EIR, graduate students, startup ideas, business ideas, Pune, Pune news, Indian express, Indian express news, Pune latest newsStudents having completed a four-year graduation programme in science or engineering or a three-year diploma in either science or engineering along with two-year full-time work experience are eligible to apply for the NIDHI EIR scheme. (Representational)

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited applications from young students keen on entrepreneurship to apply for the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations-Entrepreneur-in-Residence (NIDHI-EIR) scheme 2021.

Graduate students will be provided funding to take up entrepreneurship through a fellowship for 12 to 18 months.

Students having completed a four-year graduation programme in science or engineering or a three-year diploma in either science or engineering along with two-year full-time work experience are eligible to apply for the NIDHI EIR scheme.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best business ideas with promising scalable-technology business startups will be supported with monthly grants of Rs 10,000-Rs 30,000. Selected candidates will be guided by successful entrepreneurs and mentors, get to learn best practices in starting a business and co-working spaces for doing businesses.

Click here for more

Interested candidates will have to pursue the fellowship on a full-time basis and can write to eir.stp@scitechpark.org.in for details. The last date for sending applications is December 17 and 24, 2021, depending on the student category.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement