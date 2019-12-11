Pune: DSK arrested by Sangli Police, produced in court for ‘duping depositors’

Sangli Police arrested DSK in the early hours of Tuesday and took him from jail and produced him before a local court. (Representational Image) Sangli Police arrested DSK in the early hours of Tuesday and took him from jail and produced him before a local court. (Representational Image)

POLICE ARRESTED 70-year-old developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK in connection with an alleged fraud in which depositors were cheated through various investment schemes of his company.

Kiran Anant Kulkarni (65), a resident of Vishrambag area of Sangli, had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Sangli city police station in May 2018, against DSK and his two sons, Hemant and Shirish.

According to police, DSK had started an office of his real estate company in Sangli area, where several persons deposited money under various schemes and were assured of high returns.

Police said between September 6, 2014, and October 13, 2015, the complainant invested Rs 8.95 lakh in the company, but did not get the assured returns. Also, he did not get back the capital amount he had invested with the company, police added.

DSK, his wife Hemanti and other family members are also accused in a Rs 2,043-crore financial fraud case registered with the Pune City Police.

A special court in Pune had recently rejected bail pleas filed by both Kulkarni and Hemanti, both of whom are lodged in Yerwada Central Jail.

Sangli Police arrested DSK in the early hours of Tuesday and took him from jail and produced him before a local court.

The court remanded him in custody of Sangli Police till December 12 for further investigation.

The investigation in DSK’s investments began after an FIR was lodged by Jitendra Mulekar, a resident of Kothrud, against DSK, Hemanti and others at Shivajinagar police station on October 28, 2017.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, sections of the Maharashtra Protection Of Interest of Depositors Act and sections of the Prize Chit and Money Circulation Banning Act.

Currently, police have named 15 persons as accused in the case. Ten of the accused have already been arrested and chargesheeted.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App