Pune: ‘Drunk’ man dials police emergency helpline multiple times over days, arrested

The Pune rural police arrested a man who, under the influence of alcohol, had been calling the 112 emergency helpline multiple times over several days. The accused was later remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Officials from Yavat police station arrested the man, identified as Ashok Digambar Gaikwad (40), on Sunday and produced him before a court in Daund the next day. He is a resident of Yavat town in Pune district’s Daund taluka.

Inspector Narayan Pawar, in-charge of Yavat police station, said they received a call from officials at the control room of the helpline. “They had been receiving multiple calls from a number and a man was talking under the influence of alcohol. He was calling at least eight to 10 times a day for seven days in a row. We sent a team to the address where the number was registered and detained the man,” he added.

Officials said that when the police team went to arrest the man, he was found to be drunk. Gaikwad has been booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.