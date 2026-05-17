4-year-old boy killed in Pune accident as ‘drunk’ car driver hits motorcycle

The police said the boy's parents were injured in the accident. (File Photo)

A speeding car knocked down a motorcycle, killing a four-year-old boy, in a drunk driving incident at Pune’s Khadakwasla on Saturday evening.

The Nanded City police identified the boy as Yashraj Kamble, son of Nilesh Kamble, a resident of Dhayari.

The police said Nilesh Kamble, who is in the vegetables business, was going to attend a family function with his wife and son on a motorcycle when a speeding car knocked them down near the bus stop in Khadakwasla around 5.30 pm.

The impact was so severe that his son Yashraj died in the incident. He and his wife were also injured in the incident, the police said.