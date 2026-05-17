4-year-old boy killed in Pune accident as ‘drunk’ car driver hits motorcycle

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A speeding car knocked down a motorcycle, killing a four-year-old boy, in a drunk driving incident at Pune’s Khadakwasla on Saturday evening.
The Nanded City police identified the boy as Yashraj Kamble, son of Nilesh Kamble, a resident of Dhayari.
The police said Nilesh Kamble, who is in the vegetables business, was going to attend a family function with his wife and son on a motorcycle when a speeding car knocked them down near the bus stop in Khadakwasla around 5.30 pm.
The impact was so severe that his son Yashraj died in the incident. He and his wife were also injured in the incident, the police said.
After receiving information about the accident, a police team rushed to the scene and later arrested the car’s driver, Amol Gorakshnath Gegade, 32, who hails from Shrigonda in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.
Sub-inspector Ganesh Kasbe, the investigation officer, said, “The car driver works at Ranjangaon MIDC. He had consumed liquor while driving. We are seeking his custody from the court for further investigation.”
The police arrested Gegade under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(b) (act endangering life and personal safety of others), 324(5), 281 (rash driving) and Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol).